BOGGS TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Wednesday that a man shot and killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide.
Troopers said it happened sometime around 6 p.m. Tuesday along Elkin Road in Boggs Township, Armstrong County, some eight miles from Dayton and from Rural Valley.
Trooper Anthony Vaccaro listed the incident as “intentional homicide” in nature, and said it happened when Trenton Johns, 33, got into a domestic altercation with his wife, Alesha Johns, 28.
As she was leaving, Trenton Johns pulled a gun out of his pants and shot her from behind, Vaccaro’s release said. He said Trenton Johns then turned the gun on himself.
Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers said an autopsy would be completed today.
The couple had four children.
“My heart is broken for her kids, myself, and everyone involved,” her brother Will Kirkwood posted on Facebook. “We have a lot to figure out but we will get through it with love and support.”
Welch Funeral Service LLC in Ford City is handling arrangements for Alesha Johns while the Kittanning-based Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home Family is handling arrangements for Trenton Johns.
Managing Editor A.J. Panian of the Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.