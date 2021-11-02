JOHNSTOWN — A Johnstown man suspected of killing a Philadelphia man and dumping his body along a road in southern Indiana County is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison, pending a Nov. 16 preliminary hearing.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Monday that Dionte Demond Jones, 28, has been extradited from Fayetteville, N.C., and was arraigned Oct. 18 before Johnstown Magisterial District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.
Jones is charged in the death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, 27, whose body was discovered by a highway maintenance worker Jan. 21 along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township, as he was inspecting drainage.
That was two days after Green, also known as Dashawn Green-Brewster, was reported missing to the Johnstown Police Department.
Jones and two women each alleged to have helped him are awaiting continued preliminary hearings before Johnstown Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Musulin.
Jones first was scheduled for Oct. 26, then continued.
Janayah Precious Smith, 23, awaits a hearing now scheduled for Nov. 9 at 1:45 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Michael Musulin on four felony counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse and obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function.
Smith remains in the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. Smith’s mother, Joyce Ann Smith, 58, also was charged with similar counts. She remains in the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond, pending what now is a 1:30 p.m. hearing on Nov. 9 before Musulin.