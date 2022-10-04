EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man has withdrawn his guilty plea to third-degree murder in the death of a Philadelphia man who was shot in Johnstown in January 2021 and then dumped 16 miles away along a road in southern Indiana County.
On Monday, when sentencing was scheduled for Dionte Demond Jones, 29, he instead withdrew his plea in the death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, 27, before Cambria County Common Pleas Judge David Tulowitzki.
No date was announced for when the case will go to trial. Third-degree murder was a lesser charge, but instead the original charge of criminal homicide was reinstated.
As the attorney hired by Jones’ family said when Jones entered his plea, he was looking at a sentence of 6 to 16 years in a state correctional institution. Instead, Pittsburgh attorney Domenic Joseph Pietropaolo said, Jones could be found guilty of first-degree murder, and be imprisoned for life with no chance at parole.
“Mr. Jones is extremely apologetic and very remorseful,” Pietropaolo said at the time. “It was a terrible series of bad decisions here.”
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer said it appeared that Green robbed Jones of drugs and potentially money.
“As a result Mr. Jones took matters into his own hands,” Neugebauer said, “and used force that was not justified.”
Green’s body was discovered by a highway maintenance worker as he was inspecting drainage on Jan. 21, 2021, along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township.
That was two days after Green, also known as Dashawn Green-Brewster, was reported missing to the Johnstown Police Department. It touched off a manhunt that ended with Jones being extradited in October 2021 in North Carolina.