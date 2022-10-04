EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man has withdrawn his guilty plea to third-degree murder in the death of a Philadelphia man who was shot in Johnstown in January 2021 and then dumped 16 miles away along a road in southern Indiana County.

On Monday, when sentencing was scheduled for Dionte Demond Jones, 29, he instead withdrew his plea in the death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, 27, before Cambria County Common Pleas Judge David Tulowitzki.

