On Friday, Indiana Borough Police Department received a report from Grace United Methodist Church, 50 South Seventh St., that someone stole pieces from their Nativity scene — specifically, a figurine of the Baby Jesus as well as the cradle in which the figurine rested. In its report, borough police said it appears the theft occurred between Thursday and Friday.
A dollars-and-cents value for the items was not available, but church officials said the nativity pieces were donated to the church more than 50 years ago by a former Indiana resident.
They said those pieces may be hard to replace. IBPD said it is investigating the matter further.