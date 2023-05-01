Johnnie Ray Weaver

Johnnie Ray Weaver

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has issued a new appeal for information regarding an Altoona man wanted over the past several years in Cambria and Indiana counties.

State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46, was charged in June 2021 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a third-degree felony, as well as recklessly endangering another person, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 15 summary Vehicle Code violations.