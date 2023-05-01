Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has issued a new appeal for information regarding an Altoona man wanted over the past several years in Cambria and Indiana counties.
State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46, was charged in June 2021 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a third-degree felony, as well as recklessly endangering another person, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 15 summary Vehicle Code violations.
Ebensburg Magisterial District Judge Frederick S. Creany issued a warrant in June 2021 for the arrest of Weaver.
Magisterial District Judge Galen F. Decort now serves in Ebensburg, where Weaver’s case is listed as “inactive.”
On Thursday, Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Weaver to call state police at (814) 471-6500 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800)-4PA-TIPS (472-8477) or at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107
In June 2021, state police Troop A barracks in Ebensburg and Indiana were involved with a drug interdiction detail focused on preventing drug overdose deaths and the distribution of illicit narcotics as well as improving the quality of life in Cambria and Indiana counties.
As a result of investigations conducted as part of that detail, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said 750 fentanyl pills, three “one-pot” methamphetamine laboratories and a “brick” of suspected heroin were seized.
Greenfield, spokesman for state troopers in both Indiana and Cambria counties, said marijuana was also seized, and Weaver was identified after he fled from a traffic stop and evaded pursuing troopers along U.S. Route 22 in Cambria and Indiana counties.
Greenfield said the chase began when an Ebensburg state police patrol unit member initiated a traffic stop on a gray 2021 Nissan Altima sedan driven by Weaver.
When the trooper saw what appeared to be a rolled marijuana blunt in Weaver’s possession, he ordered Weaver out of the car, but Weaver instead took off west on Route 22, traveling at speeds at or above 130 mph.
State police said the search was terminated for safety reasons.
“Saving lives by detecting and removing deadly drugs from our communities and making arrests is paramount to our mission as Pennsylvania State Police Troopers,” Troop A Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph A. Loughran said at the time. “We want our community to know that we care, that we are committed to continuously enhancing the safety of our neighborhoods, and that we appreciate your support.”
Weaver was described in 2021 as 5-foot-9, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Weaver pleaded guilty on traffic-related charges on two occasions in 2020, both times in encounters with state police in West Wheatfield Township, for which Weaver entered guilty pleas before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
