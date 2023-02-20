WINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A new appeal is being made as a grim anniversary approaches for a family in a township along the Butler-Armstrong county line.
State Police at Troop D, Butler, have been searching for Cherrie Mahan, who disappeared when she was 8 years old on Feb. 22, 1985, after getting off a school bus along Cornplanter Road in Winfield Township, Butler County.
Cornplanter Road is approximately 16 miles west of Kittanning, off Winfield Road east of Cabot.
Witnesses to that disappearance 38 years ago said they saw a blue or green, conversion style van, along Cornplanter Road at the time Cherrie exited the bus.
Years later, state police said, the operator of this van has yet to be identified and troopers would like to question the occupants.
Cherrie was last seen in a gray jacket, denim blue jean skirt, blue leg warmers and tan ankle boots, and was carrying a blue book bag. If she is still alive, Cherrie would be 46 years old today.
Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Cherrie Mahan is asked to contact State Police at (724) 284-8100, or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.