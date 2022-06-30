A grand jury investigating a podiatrist facing allegations of sexual misconduct has recommended that the state Attorney General’s Office institute criminal proceedings.
On Tuesday, Dr. Matthew Sabo, of Chicora, Butler County, appeared before Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary DeComo on 16 counts of alleged violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; indecent assault; sexual extortion; and corrupt organizations.
According to the affidavit, the investigation focused on Sabo’s activities in his offices located in Butler, Mercer and Armstrong counties.
It is alleged that Sabo, from 2011 through 2021, unlawfully utilized his medical practice — The Foot and Ankle Wellness Center of Western Pennsylvania — and abused his position as a podiatrist to indecently assault his patients, according to court papers.
“He preyed upon the vulnerability of these addicted patients who endured the sexual assaults so that they could receive more prescriptions,” court documents stated.
The affidavit was written by Stephanie McElhaney, narcotics agent of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Criminal Investigations assigned to the Bureau of Narcotics Investigations, and Michael Graham, Pennsylvania State Police trooper.
Those who testified to the grand jury stated they were inappropriately touched during visits.
Some of the alleged victims stated they became addicted to the pain medication Sabo had prescribed.
The grand jury also heard from Dr. Thomas Pfennigwerth, who was retained as an expert in connection with the investigation. Pfennigwerth is a podiatrist with 23 years of experience and is an expert recognized in the field of podiatric medicine.
“Dr. Pfennigwerth stated that, in his expert opinion, when a doctor engages in any type of sexual, romantic, personal or intimate relationship with a patient — consensual or not — any medications thereafter being prescribed would not be considered to have been prescribed in good faith and/or within the course of the doctor-patient relationship as required,” the affidavit stated.
“Dr. Sabo used his position of authority and power to inappropriately grope a patient for years during their routine visits. As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to stand up for people who need a voice in our commonwealth, and my office will seek justice for any victims who come forward,” the release stated.
The Leader Times does not identify alleged victims of crimes of a sexual nature. In February 2020, the alleged victim reported to the police that they had been touched inappropriately by Dr. Sabo many times during routine podiatry exams, the release states.
The alleged victim stated that they had been a patient of Sabo for many years due to a severe injury to their foot in 2003, the release states.
Dennis Phillips is the associate editor of the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette. He can be reached at (724) 543-1303, ext. 1318, or dphillips@leadertimes.com.