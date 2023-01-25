PUNXSUTAWNEY — A hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday night has been rescheduled for Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. for a co-principal of Punxsutawney Area High School.
According to an amended “statement of charges” related to the possible dismissal of Paul Alan Hetrick, 45, of Punxsutawney, as posted on the Punxsutawney Area School District’s website, additional charges have been added since it was first issued earlier this month.
According to a statement issued by Punxsutawney Area School Board President Matt Kengersky, “the School Board voted 8-0 to approve the amended Statement of Charges.” Kengersky said, “subsequent to the Jan. 6, 2023, board meeting, where the initial Statement of Charges was approved, a final decision was issued with respect to Title IX Sexual Harassment allegations made against Mr. Hetrick.”
Kengersky stressed that Tuesday’s decision was not a vote to dismiss Hetrick, but will begin the dismissal process as directed in the state’s Public School Code.
“During the Fall of 2022, Mr. Hetrick engaged in a pattern of behavior ... against a subordinate female employee of the District in violation of District Policy 104,” the amended statement read. “During the Fall of the 22-23 School Year, in a cafeteria full of students and other co-workers, Mr. Hetrick, after unsuccessfully trying to get the attention of the other (co-)principal, told a subordinate female employee to ‘flash him,’ adding that ‘any man would stop and look at those things,’ referring to the subordinate female employee’s breasts.”
On another occasion during the fall, the amended statement read, “Mr. Hetrick, during the school day, made an unsolicited comment to the same subordinate female employee about her appearance. More specifically he said, ‘you look good in red.’” On another, “Hetrick approached the same subordinate female employee in the lunch room, placed (his) hand on her shoulder and stated, ‘How’s it going, bimbo?’”
Also alleged in the statement, during the fall, “Hetrick engaged in additional unsolicited flirtatious behavior with a subordinate female employee which made her uncomfortable to the point of her leaving her employment with the School District.”
All of this violated district policy, the statement said, and “constitutes immorality, incompetency, willful neglect of duties, persistent negligence in the performance of duties, (and) persistent and willful violation of and failure to comply with the school laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all within the meaning of Section 1122 of the Public School Code of 1949, as amended, and violations of District Policy 104 and 317.”
Previous charges against Hetrick involve driving under the influence and a Protection From Abuse Order his wife sought against him.
The board’s original action was the culmination of a series of incidents dating to Sept. 9.
On or about that date, according to Jefferson County Common Pleas Court records, state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, charged him with two misdemeanor DUI counts as well as several summary traffic offenses.
Hetrick waived a hearing on those charges before Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Miserock on Nov. 15, then two days later applied for admission to the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition program.
On Dec. 8, Jefferson County Common Pleas President Judge John H. Foradora placed him into the ARD program for one year, suspended his driver’s license and assessed him various fees related to the program. According to a court docket, the costs and fees totaled $1,915.75.
Meanwhile, according to the district’s statement, Hetrick violated the PFA, first on Oct. 20, then on Dec. 8 — the same day he was placed in ARD.
Hetrick pleaded guilty to the Oct. 20 PFA violation on Oct. 21. He was arrested on district property after the Dec. 8 PFA violation and placed in Jefferson County Jail through Dec. 13.
Also on Dec. 13, because, according to the district statement, “Mr. Hetrick failed to report his second arrest for PFA violation to the district in a timely manner ... the district placed Mr. Hetrick on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the district’s investigation into those PFA violations.”
One condition: “While on leave, you are not permitted on school property or permitted to attend any events either during the day and/or outside of school hours, including events scheduled off of the school campus.”
The district’s statement said Hetrick acknowledged receipt of the administrative leave letter in a voicemail on Dec. 14.
On Dec. 16, however, the statement said, “Mr. Hetrick engaged in insubordination ... by attending the Punxsutawney Area (High School) boys basketball game at the Bradford Area School District.”
On Dec. 21, the statement went on, “Mr. Hetrick stated that he did not receive the Dec. 13, 2022, paid administrative leave letter” until after the basketball game.
Charges posted regarding those earlier counts and the trip to Bradford also in the district’s opinion “constitutes immorality, incompetency, willful neglect of duties, persistent negligence in the performance of duties, and persistent and willful violation of and failure to comply with the school laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
The school board president concluded his statement after Tuesday’s board meeting by saying, “Mr. Hetrick will be provided with notice of the amended charges and informed of his legal rights, which include, among other things, his right to request a hearing in front of the Board. As this is a pending personnel matter, the board will not make any further comments related to this matter unless or until official board action is taken.”
Hetrick was a teacher in the Punxsutawney Area School District after his graduation from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, before moving on to the Curwensville Area School District in 2012. He returned this past September to Punxsutawney Area High School.
According to the district website, he has three children attending schools in the district. He was hired in 2022 along with Manny Barbazzeni, another Clarion alumnus, who came to Punxsutawney after working in Clearfield Area and Ridgway Area districts.
Hetrick is being represented by DuBois attorney Toni M. Cherry.
