PUNXSUTAWNEY — A hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday night has been rescheduled for Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. for a co-principal of Punxsutawney Area High School.

According to an amended “statement of charges” related to the possible dismissal of Paul Alan Hetrick, 45, of Punxsutawney, as posted on the Punxsutawney Area School District’s website, additional charges have been added since it was first issued earlier this month.