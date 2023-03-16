PITTSBURGH — Three defendants previously named in criminal complaints in a federal drug probe now have been added to a list of more than 50 indicted by a Pittsburgh grand jury on drug-related charges stemming from an investigation that began in Indiana and stretched across the United States and Mexico.
Acting U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Troy Rivetti said Thursday that Raheem Hurst, 25, of Garfield Heights, Ohio; Samantha Jones, 40, of Arnold; and Leah Jackson, 37, of New Kensington, were involved between September 2022 and March 2, 2023, in an alleged conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of cocaine.
The law provides in each case for a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $10 million, with the actual sentence based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendants.
Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. is prosecuting this case, which is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation that specifically involved the FBI’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations.
The trio previously had been named in criminal complaints but not specifically in a pair of indictments stemming from “Operation Lake Effect,” which previously ensnared seven Indiana area residents, as well as two from Creekside, and others from Vandergrift, Leechburg (Gilpin Township), New Kensington, Arnold and Tarentum.
“This operation, which started with an investigation in Indiana, blossomed into an investigation that, in part, seized over two million fentanyl pills,” said Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
Manzi and Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl were among multiple law enforcement agents also involved in the investigation.
In May 2022, agents commenced court-authorized Title III interception of telephones used by members of the drug trafficking organization (DTO), the U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh said.
The U.S. Attorney’s press release said the wiretaps revealed that a drug trafficking organization conducting operations in Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties in the Western District of Pennsylvania; Cleveland, Ohio; Phoenix, Ariz.; Seattle, Wash.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Wichita, Kansas; and in Mexico.
Over the past 10 months, Rivetti said in a recent news conference, investigators have seized more than 673 pounds of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills, over 400 pounds of methamphetamine, and more than 16 pounds each of fentanyl powder and cocaine, over $600,000 in cash, nine vehicles and 47 firearms.
Anne Cloonan of the Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.