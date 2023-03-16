PITTSBURGH — Three defendants previously named in criminal complaints in a federal drug probe now have been added to a list of more than 50 indicted by a Pittsburgh grand jury on drug-related charges stemming from an investigation that began in Indiana and stretched across the United States and Mexico.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Troy Rivetti said Thursday that Raheem Hurst, 25, of Garfield Heights, Ohio; Samantha Jones, 40, of Arnold; and Leah Jackson, 37, of New Kensington, were involved between September 2022 and March 2, 2023, in an alleged conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of cocaine.

