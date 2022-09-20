police car lights 1.jpg

KITTANNING — On the eve of two hearings for a former Applewold man before Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen, new charges have been filed by Pennsylvania State Police — Troop D, Kittanning.

Zachary William Baum, 24, already was in the Armstrong County Jail on rape and strangulation charges when new rape charges were filed Monday by PSP Trooper Anthony Vaccaro in separate, alleged incidents in the municipalities of Applewold and Cadogan Township.

