KITTANNING — On the eve of two hearings for a former Applewold man before Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen, new charges have been filed by Pennsylvania State Police — Troop D, Kittanning.
Zachary William Baum, 24, already was in the Armstrong County Jail on rape and strangulation charges when new rape charges were filed Monday by PSP Trooper Anthony Vaccaro in separate, alleged incidents in the municipalities of Applewold and Cadogan Township.
As of Monday’s print production deadline Baum was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond and faces hearings today before Owen.
• One of the alleged incidents detailed in the new PSP charges filed against Baum dates to January 2020. State police said Baum was giving a 16-year-old individual a ride and took them to his apartment.
When the victim stated that they needed to leave, troopers said, Baum punched and assaulted them, ripped off their clothes and began to rape them.
In his report, Vaccaro, the investigator in all the cases involving Baum, said the suspect “held the victim down as (they) tried to fight him off. (They) yelled and pleaded for him to stop, but he refused and continued to rape (them).”
Afterward, Vaccaro wrote, Baum told the victim to get dressed. They said they told Baum they needed to get home, at which point Baum drove them to their home.
Owen arraigned Baum in that case and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 28.
• The second of the two alleged incidents detailed in the new PSP charges is reported to have occurred at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 2021, in Cadogan Township, a community southwest of Ford City along the Allegheny River, and also involved a 16-year-old victim.
In that case, Vaccaro wrote, “the defendant did track the victim on Snapchat and picked (them) up,” pulled off the road and placed them in the back seat, where he began ripping off the victim’s clothing.
“The victim was screaming and yelling for Baum to stop,” Vaccaro wrote.
After the victim was raped, the Kittanning trooper wrote, they “stated that (they were) going to call the police” and he stopped “and left (them) on the side of the road.”
Baum faces a preliminary hearing for the second of the two new charges Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. before Rural Valley MDJ Kevin Lee McCausland.
Vaccaro wrote in another previously issued public information release report that Baum sexually assaulted and strangled several individuals throughout the course of several years.
He also wrote that Baum would Facebook message random individuals online, and after speaking for a few days, would engage in sexual acts.
During these sex acts he would begin to strangle the individuals, Vaccaro wrote.
One individual fought back when they began to lose consciousness during the strangulation, and Baum threw them across the room, Vaccaro said previously in a phone interview with the Leader Times.
The trooper wrote that the same victim, then age 22, was forcibly raped against their will in the middle of the street by the Honey Bear convenience store in Kittanning between 1 and 3:37 a.m. Sept. 4, 2021.
Another individual was 16 years old at the time and was raped in their car against their will at Community Park in Kittanning, Vaccaro wrote.
Vaccaro wrote in the earlier criminal complaint that Baum also had two active Protection from Abuse orders filed against him.
The Kittanning state trooper said Baum violated one PFA by contacting one of the victims repeatedly in an effort to have charges dropped.
The Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this report.