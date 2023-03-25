police car lights 1.jpg

A New Florence man out on parole for previous drug convictions was arrested Wednesday after he fled from state parole agents executing a warrant.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, David Lee McGinnis, 30, allegedly escaped out a back bedroom window of a home on Johnston Street in Bolivar around 9:40 a.m. Pennsylvania State Parole agents were attempting to serve McGinnis with a parole warrant.

