SALTSBURG — A New Jersey man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond on charges that he tried to use a fraudulent prescription at Saltsburg Pharmacy.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, and a Saltsburg Borough Police officer arrested William Tifa, 25, of Newark, N.J. on Wednesday afternoon.
He was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 30 at 10:45 a.m., on felony counts of Assault of Law Enforcement Officer; Acquiring or Obtaining Possession of a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge; and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.
Tifa also was charged with misdemeanor counts of Criminal Attempt (Resisting Arrest), Simple Assault, Identity Theft, and a summary count of Harassment.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said troopers received information on March 9 about a fraudulent prescription that was sent via facsimile the previous day to Saltsburg Pharmacy.
Greenfield said the fraudulent prescription was a request for Phenergan-Codeine, Prednisone, and Azithromycin.
Greenfield said Saltsburg Pharmacy staff determined that the prescription was fraudulent after contacting the prescribing physician directly and learning that the prescription was not authorized.
Law enforcement, including the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, was then notified.
On Wednesday, state police said, a man, later identified as Tifa, arrived at Saltsburg Pharmacy in an attempt to pick up the fraudulent prescription.
Saltsburg Pharmacy staff advised the male that it would take approximately 15 minutes to fill the prescription.
The male then left and indicated that he would be back.
State police said Tifa returned to the pharmacy after calling from a blocked phone number to ask if the prescription was ready for pick-up.
Upon his return at approximately 12:18 p.m., Greenfield said, pharmacy staff members recognized him as the same individual who had arrived earlier that day to pick up the fraudulent prescription.
The Saltsburg officer then confronted Tifa and attempted to take him into custody.
Greenfield said a physical altercation ensued, during which Tifa bit the officer’s arm causing moderate injury. The injured officer was treated by EMS at the scene.
Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit members responded to the pharmacy and assisted the Saltsburg officer with taking Tifa into custody.
Tifa tried again to escape, Greenfield said. As the Newark, N.J., man was being escorted out of the pharmacy by a trooper, he broke free from the trooper’s grasp and was quickly apprehended by a second trooper.