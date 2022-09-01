87833943

Prison cell block

Recidivism — the re-arrest or re-incarceration of individuals who have previously been incarcerated — happens at a 70.6 percent rate for inmates released through 2016 at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove in White Township.

That’s the latest year listed in the 2022 Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Recidivism Report, released Wednesday by the DOC’s Bureau of Planning, Research and Statistics. And that’s a 15.8 percent increase over the previous 15 years since Pine Grove opened in 2001.

