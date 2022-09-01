Recidivism — the re-arrest or re-incarceration of individuals who have previously been incarcerated — happens at a 70.6 percent rate for inmates released through 2016 at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove in White Township.
That’s the latest year listed in the 2022 Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Recidivism Report, released Wednesday by the DOC’s Bureau of Planning, Research and Statistics. And that’s a 15.8 percent increase over the previous 15 years since Pine Grove opened in 2001.
All state prisons have had rates of 50 percent or more, with specific percentages ranging from 55.6 percent at SCI-Greene near Waynesburg to 76.2 percent at SCI-Frackville, 40 miles northwest of Reading in Schuylkill County.
The DOC updates its recidivism rate annually, but the 2022 Recidivism Report is the first comprehensive examination of the topic since 2013.
“Recidivism is a key performance indicator for the DOC because our mission is to reduce criminal behavior in the commonwealth,” said Acting DOC Secretary George Little.
“This report is full of actionable information to guide decisions of not only department leadership, but also lawmakers and other stakeholders who are working toward the same goal.”
Using four years of releases, it provided county-by-county figures, considering each on the basis of where a re-entrant was originally charged.
Regionally, the rate between 2013 and 2016 was 68 percent in Cambria and Indiana counties, but 70 percent in Somerset County, 69 percent in Armstrong and Allegheny counties, 67 percent in Clearfield County, 66 percent in Westmoreland and Butler counties, 63 percent in Jefferson County and 54 percent in Clarion County. Rates also were measured in terms of parole districts.
Overall recidivism rates were 67.6 percent in the Altoona district (which includes Indiana, Cambria, Clearfield and Jefferson counties), 64.8 percent in the Mercer district (which includes Armstrong and Butler counties) and 73.9 percent in the Pittsburgh district (which includes Westmoreland County). The re-incarceration rate was 54.2 percent in the Altoona district, 46.4 percent in the Mercer district and 59.3 percent in the Pittsburgh district. The re-arrest rate was 49.7 percent in the Altoona district, 55.3 percent in the Mercer district and 56.9 percent in the Pittsburgh district.
It is an expensive proposition, as recidivism costs taxpayers approximately $3.1 billion each year. DOC said even a 5 percent reduction in recidivism would save the DOC an estimated $1.9 million per year. “Looking at recidivism only in terms of re-arrest or re-incarceration is like measuring school performance solely by the drop-out rate,” said Dr. Bret Bucklen, director of the DOC’s Bureau of Planning, Research and Statistics. “Rehabilitation is not always a straight line, and researchers are beginning to acknowledge the benefits of incremental progress.”
Additionally, in response to critiques that traditional measures inflate the recidivism rate through over-representation of high-risk, repeat offenders, the report also examines the data in a way that corrects for the disproportionate impact of a relatively small number of repeat recidivists. Using the adjusted figures, the DOC’s three-year recidivism rate drops from approximately two-thirds to about 50 percent.
“Reducing recidivism, preventing criminal activity, and keeping people out of prison are objectives that everyone can agree on,” Little said. “The DOC is publishing this report in the interest of transparency and collaboration, as we work toward building safer communities.”
More details about the 2022 recidivism report can be found on the cor.pa.gov website.