The first day of judicial activity for 2023 was a busy one in the Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Michael T. Clark committed Madison R. Bruner, 31, formerly of Indiana, to six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, and two years’ probation to run consecutively to parole, for a first-degree misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit theft by deception.
Bruner also has had past encounters with Common Pleas Court. Clark revoked parole and street time in four cases, including two retail theft cases from 2016, counts of theft by deception and possession of a controlled substance from 2018, and a 2019 count of theft.
• Frank Plummer, 34, formerly of Windber, Somerset County, more recently in Indiana County Jail, to five years’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 21 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for a third-degree felony count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance from 2021. He also was assessed costs and a fine.
• Robert L. Williams, 43, of Black Lick, to four months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, and three years’ probation to run consecutively to parole, for a third-degree felony count of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana. He also was assessed costs, fines and restitution.
President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced:
• Johnathan E. Chovinard, 33, of Algonac, Mich., to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for a third-degree felony count of driving under the influence. He was also assessed costs and a fine.
• Jeremy W. Curtis, 39, of Butler, to concurrent terms of five years’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for a third-degree felony count of theft and two second-degree felony counts of criminal trespass. He also was assessed costs and a fine.
• Nicole D. Lickenfelt, 35, of Blairsville, to two years’ probation for a first-degree misdemeanor count of retail theft. She also was assessed costs, a fine and restitution.