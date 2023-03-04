Pittsburgh news conference

Drugs seized in Phoenix and weapons seized in Seattle shared the spotlight in Pittsburgh on Friday with law enforcement efforts from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Creekside and Indiana. From left, Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl and Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. shared the stage with Acting United States Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Troy Rivetti, who detailed an investigation dating back several years, starting in Indiana and winding up covering several other states as well as Mexico.

 Courtesy Robert F. Manzi Jr.

PITTSBURGH — A major investigation into drug activity that began in Indiana and stretched across the United States and Mexico has resulted in two indictments announced Friday by Acting U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Troy Rivetti.

Rivetti said 57 defendants have been charged as a result of “Operation Lake Effect,” including seven from Indiana, two from Creekside, and others from Vandergrift, Leechburg, New Kensington, Arnold and Tarentum.