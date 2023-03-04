PITTSBURGH — A major investigation into drug activity that began in Indiana and stretched across the United States and Mexico has resulted in two indictments announced Friday by Acting U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Troy Rivetti.
Rivetti said 57 defendants have been charged as a result of “Operation Lake Effect,” including seven from Indiana, two from Creekside, and others from Vandergrift, Leechburg, New Kensington, Arnold and Tarentum.
“This operation, which started with an investigation in Indiana, blossomed into an investigation that, in part, seized over two million fentanyl pills,” said Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
Manzi and Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl were among multiple law enforcement agents appearing with Rivetti in Pittsburgh Friday. The Indiana County DA said the investigation started locally and grew into a probe that also covered Cleveland, Phoenix, Seattle, Minneapolis, Wichita, Kan., and Mexico.
Agents received information from confidential sources, conducted more than 50 controlled buys from members of the organization, and used other investigative techniques over the course of the investigation. In May 2022, they commenced court-authorized Title III interception of telephones used by members of the drug trafficking organization.
“We are committed to using every tool at our disposal to save lives,” Rivetti said. “Operation Lake Effect exemplifies that commitment.”
Rivetti said seizures also included more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as more than 16 pounds each of fentanyl powder and cocaine, over $600,000 in cash, nine vehicles and 47 firearms.
Manzi said local agencies involved in the investigation included Indiana Borough, Clymer Borough and Cherry Tree Borough police departments, Pennsylvania State Police, Indiana County Sheriff’s Office, Probation Department and District Attorney’s Detective Bureau, the Indiana County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.
“A great partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement stopped a major drug operation,” Manzi said. “Today is a major win for the members of our community.”
Local agencies worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, and FBI Pittsburgh’s Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force.
“These defendants exploited our neighborhoods as they dealt deadly fentanyl and other drugs without a second thought to the harm being inflicted on the community,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “The FBI is committed to working with our partners to rid the streets of this type of criminal activity and the violence that so often accompanies it.”
Also involved were HSI and FBI agents in Phoenix and Seattle, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the United States Marshals Service, and the Federal Air Marshals Service, as well as district attorneys’ offices in Westmoreland, Cambria and Beaver counties, Westmoreland County detectives, police departments in New Kensington and Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz., and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
“The sheer quantity of narcotics seized and the magnitude of defendants charged in this investigation is staggering,” said Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia William S. Walker. “But even more impactful is how this investigation disrupted nearly every distribution apparatus of a prolific drug trafficking organization peddling addictive opioids and narcotics in communities all over the United States.”
Twenty-five individuals from Pennsylvania and Ohio were indicted on charges that, between August 2018 and last month, they conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, charges that, if convictions occur, could result for each in mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years in prison:
• Barry Baker, 44, Michael Brown, 41, Misti Durante, 38, Melissa Frain, 34, Frank Gardner, 38, Lamar Johnson, 40, and Cathie Payson, 52, all of Indiana.
• Kareem Middlebrook, 41, and David Williams, 60, both of Creekside.
• Kayda Burek, 23, Joseph Busch, 43, Christine Cafazzo, 53, Kasmin James, 38, Thomas King Jr., 55, and Devan Nicholson, 29, all of of New Kensington.
• Milton Paschal, 43, of Arnold.
• Ernest Clinton, 40, of Leechburg.
• Keith Hurst, 45, of Tarentum.
• Kevin Thomas, 46, of Vandergrift.
• Ashley Weston, 38, of Muncy, Lycoming County.
• Travis Ezekiel, 34, Torrence Lyde, 33, and DeAngelo Ward, 33, all of Cleveland.
• Robert Hurst, 44, of North Royalton, Ohio.
Middlebrook, who formerly was from Euclid, Ohio, was singled out for indictment on three other counts, alleging possession with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl; possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, all on or about May 2 of last year.
He has a record in Indiana County Common Pleas Court dating back to 2011, and is scheduled for a motions hearing on April 12 before Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco — who was a prosecutor in Middlebrook’s first case more than a decade ago — on state charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm from the same occasion cited in Friday’s federal indictment.
Convictions for Middlebrook could result in up to 35 years in prison.
The indictments of Westmoreland County area residents prompted that county’s district attorney, Nicole W. Ziccarelli, to hail “the cooperation and collaboration over several months’ time between our local law enforcement agencies, federal agents and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” which she said was nothing short of impressive.
“At a local level, detectives from the district attorney’s office, New Kensington police, and Arnold police all helped play a role in this massive investigation,” Ziccarelli said. “Illicit drugs continue to plague our neighborhoods and poison our communities and we are confident this operation will make a huge dent in making our streets safer.”
The Westmoreland County DA said local criminal charges are forthcoming and will be prosecuted by her office in the near future.
The other indictment announced in Pittsburgh on Friday was a one-count superseding indictment, returned on Feb. 14, that named 29 individuals as defendants:
• Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza, 53, Samuel Aguirre, 21, Marcos Armenta, 22, Mark Camacho, 24, Erivan Guerrero, 22, Marcos Monarrez Jr., 23, Jairo Morales, 21, Valerie Sanchez, 35, Heaven West, 21, Humberto Arredondo-Soto, 23, Jesus Lopez, 21, Diego Monarrez, 21, and Jesus Ramirez, 25, all of Phoenix, Ariz.
• Donald Garwood, 40, Emmanuel Lopez, 27, and Luis Chavez-Ortega, 26, all of Glendale, Ariz.
• Carlos Zamora, 27, and Colby Barrow, 29, both of Peoria, Ariz.
• Stephanie Ortiz, 24, of Avondale, Ariz.
• Robert Foster, 25, of Buckeye, Ariz.
• Cesar Monarrez, 25, of Maricopa, Ariz.
• Mohamed Kariye, 34, and Alicia Parks, 24, both of Kent, Wash.
• Bryce Hill, 25, of Seattle, Wash.
• Sahal Sahal, 36, of SeaTac, Wash.
• Avante Nix, 20, of Saint Paul, Minn.
• Donnell Collins, 27, and Diamond Williams-Dorsey, 29, both of Cleveland, Ohio.
• James Pinkston, 32, of Pittsburgh.
Rivetti said the superseding indictment charges those defendants with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, from April 2022 to January 2023, in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Each conviction would merit a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison.
Rivetti said three additional defendants were charged by Criminal Complaint: Raheem Hurst, 25, of Garfield Heights, Ohio; Leah Jackson, 37, of New Kensington; and Samantha Jones, 40, of Arnold.
Each are charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine. The statute calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.