Pennsylvania State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes resulting in two fatalities and 196 injuries during the Thanksgiving travel period Nov. 23-27. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes.
Locally, no fatalities were reported.
Troop A (most of Indiana County, much of Westmoreland, also Cambria) had 43 crashes resulting in 10 injuries. Two were alcohol-related crashes.
Troop C (northern Indiana County, also Jefferson and other counties north of Punxsutawney) had 37 crashes resulting in two injuries. None were alcohol-related.
Troop D (Armstrong and Butler counties, also northeastern Allegheny, among others) had 44 crashes resulting in seven injuries. Three were alcohol-related crashes.
Troopers arrested 539 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 27,000 traffic citations over the five-day holiday weekend. Troopers issued 9,252 speeding citations, 1,088 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 138 citations for not securing children in safety seats.
