State police investigated 775 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 191 injuries during the four-day Memorial Day travel period, which ran from May 27-30. Alcohol was a factor in nearly 9 percent of the crashes.
No fatal crashes occurred in the Troop A coverage area, which includes the Indiana, Kiski Valley, Greensburg and Ebensburg barracks, nor the Troop D coverage area, which includes the Kittanning barracks.
One fatality was reported in a crash in the Troop C coverage area, which includes state police at Punxsutawney and roads in northern Indiana County, but also extends into several counties heading into the state’s northern tier.
Troopers made 526 arrests for driving under the influence.
That included 31 in Troop A areas, 33 in Troop C areas, and 52 in Troop D areas.
Troopers issued 27,834 total traffic citations to include 1,080 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 233 tickets to people not securing children in safety seats.