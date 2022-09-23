Court gavel 2

BARR TOWNSHIP — A Hastings man is free on $100,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon on charges that he assaulted a 40-year-old Ebensburg-area man who responded by shooting him three times.

“There was a justified use of force,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer said after Ronald Paul Paronish, 71, was arraigned Wednesday before Hastings Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali.

