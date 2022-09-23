BARR TOWNSHIP — A Hastings man is free on $100,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon on charges that he assaulted a 40-year-old Ebensburg-area man who responded by shooting him three times.
“There was a justified use of force,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer said after Ronald Paul Paronish, 71, was arraigned Wednesday before Hastings Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali.
The force came in the form of three shots fired by the unidentified man during a Feb. 21 confrontation in Barr Township, reportedly over work the unidentified man was doing to his garage.
State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said Paronish received advanced medical treatment at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for life-threatening injuries after the early morning incident.
Troop A spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the other man was taken into custody, then, upon consultation with Neugebauer’s office, was released pending further investigation.
Greenfield said the two men were known to one another, and the incident was investigated by the Troop A Major Case Team.
Neugebauer said Thursday that Paronish used “some sort of accelerant or propellant or aerosol, which caused some respiratory distress in the victim” during that confrontation, and that the shooting was self-defense.
“This is an instance (where) this was a completely avoidable incident,” the Cambria County district attorney said.
State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, filed a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault against Paronish, as well as second-degree misdemeanor counts of a false report meant to incriminate the shooter, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
A third-degree misdemeanor count of defiant trespass also was alleged, along with a summary count of harassment.
Bellefonte attorney Brian Vincent Manchester is representing Paronish.