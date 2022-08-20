STRONGSTOWN — A 19-year-old Northern Cambria woman was killed and another seriously hurt Thursday afternoon when their car was struck by a truck at the intersection of U.S. Route 422 and state Route 403 in the village of Strongstown, in Pine Township, Indiana County.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Alivia Renae Chila was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:46 p.m. crash of blunt-force injuries. Overman ruled the manner of death to be accidental.
State police said Chila’s Toyota Corolla failed to stop at the stop sign and blinking red light as it was southbound on Route 403, and was struck by a westbound Mack tri-axle truck driven by a 75-year-old New Castle, Lawrence County, man.
According to a report released by Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield, the car failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Route 422 and the trucker tried unsuccessfully to avoid it.
His vehicle “braked and swerved to the left, but was unable to avoid striking” the car, according to the report written by investigating Trooper Micah J. Howell.
Overman said the truck struck the car on the driver’s side, and that Chila was wearing a seat belt.
Identities were not available for either the truck driver or an 18-year-old passenger in Chila’s car, who was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona with what Howell termed “critical injuries.”
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 in White Township said the crash forced closure of Route 422 in both directions in the Penn Run and Strongstown areas for approximately three and a half hours Thursday afternoon.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the closure covered the highway between its intersections with Harmony Road in Cherryhill Township and Historical Road in Pine Township.
According to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Pine Township and Cherryhill Township volunteer firefighters were involved at the scene, along with state police.
Pine Township firefighters set up the landing zone on Country Meadows Lane for the medical helicopter.
Overman said Moriconi Funeral Home in Northern Cambria also was called.
The fatal crash was one of two in the vicinity of that intersection Thursday.
At 5:04 p.m., according to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, another nearby vehicle accident required the dispatch of Pine Township firefighters as well as Blacklick Valley EMS and state police.