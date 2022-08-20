police car lights 1.jpg

STRONGSTOWN — A 19-year-old Northern Cambria woman was killed and another seriously hurt Thursday afternoon when their car was struck by a truck at the intersection of U.S. Route 422 and state Route 403 in the village of Strongstown, in Pine Township, Indiana County.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Alivia Renae Chila was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:46 p.m. crash of blunt-force injuries. Overman ruled the manner of death to be accidental.

Tags