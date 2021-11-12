Thursday’s sunny weather into the 60s and breezy wind may have contributed to yet another day of multiple brush fires.
Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at At 1:37 p.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency for the area of Blackleggs Road in Young Township.
At 1:38 p.m., Elderton, Coal Run/McIntyre, Park, Export, Markle, Spangler and Kiski fire departments also were dispatched to deal with the Blackleggs Road fire.
Closer to Punxsutawney, on Bair Road, the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 2:24 p.m. for a brush fire.
Tunnelton Fire Department was soon placed on standby at 2:49 p.m. for another brush fire on Coal Run Road, which is just 12 minutes away from the Blackleggs Road fire.