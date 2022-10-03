police car lights 1.jpg

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Homecoming Weekend was busy for police and other first responders — including multiple arrests involving drugs and firearms.

According to IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling, in her role as public information officer for the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, three Pittsburgh-area juveniles were arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on drug and firearm charges shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday near the corner of Maple Street and Garman Avenue in Indiana Borough.