Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Homecoming Weekend was busy for police and other first responders — including multiple arrests involving drugs and firearms.
According to IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling, in her role as public information officer for the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, three Pittsburgh-area juveniles were arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on drug and firearm charges shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday near the corner of Maple Street and Garman Avenue in Indiana Borough.
“The occupants were identified as a 17-year-old female of Turtle Creek (who was driving), a 17-year-old male of Glassport, and a 15-year-old male of Turtle Creek,” all in Allegheny County, Fryling said.
“During the traffic stop, troopers observed cocaine in plain view and requested the 17-year-old male (front seat passenger) to exit the vehicle,” the I-ACT PIO continued. “That individual then fled from the scene and was apprehended following a short foot pursuit. Upon being taken into custody, he was found in possession of a large quantity of heroin, cocaine, a digital scale, a small amount of marijuana and .38 caliber ammunition.”
Additionally, Fryling said, the 15-year-old male rear seat passenger was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a large amount of U.S. currency.
“Troopers also observed a pistol in plain view on the rear passenger-side floorboard,” the I-ACT PIO said. “At the direction of the Indiana County Juvenile Probation Department, all three juvenile suspects were then processed and released into the care of their guardian(s).”
A search warrant then was executed, producing two weapons, an AR-15 rifle and a 9 mm pistol, both of which had been reported stolen.
“Additional quantities of heroin, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine were also located,” Fryling said. “During a subsequent search of the area, a loaded, stolen .38 caliber revolver was recovered from a flower bed in the vicinity of the foot pursuit location.”
State police said the investigation is ongoing into that incident and charges are pending.
Twenty-four hours before that incident, on Saturday at approximately 1:13 a.m., two state troopers assigned to the IUP Homecoming Detail initiated a traffic stop on Philadelphia Street.
“The suspect, a 24-year-old male, was discovered to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance(s),” Fryling said. “During a check of his person for weapons, a firearm was located inside the front part of the suspect’s waistband. Troopers were unable to confirm that the suspect possessed a valid license to carry firearms.” State police said a consent search of the vehicle also was conducted and a small amount of marijuana and several oxycodone pills were seized. Troopers said the suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Troop A, Indiana, for a legal blood draw, after which he was released pending receipt of laboratory results.
Elsewhere, after IUP Police reported a notable increase in foot and vehicular traffic in and around campus Thursday night and early Friday, things got busier on both of the following nights.
On Friday night into Saturday, IUP officers had 17 calls for routine service, eight patrols on campus grounds and in residence halls, two traffic stops, one criminal charge, one warning issued, one noise complaint, one call about a fight, two drunks, one report of underage drinking, one disturbance, one finding of alcohol in a residence hall room, two safety calls and one traffic accident.
IUP officers also were involved in the arrest of a male non-student for driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of drugs and paraphernalia, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to have a license.
Nyree Shaqwaun Jordan, 21, of Erie, was arraigned Saturday morning before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $500 bond.
Welch scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jordan for Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.
Then, Saturday night into Sunday, IUP officers had 12 calls for routine service, two patrols on grounds and in residence halls, four calls for intoxicated individuals, and one call each for an ambulance, safety and a disturbance.
Arrests included a male student for underage drinking and criminal mischief; five males, three students, two non-students, for underage drinking; one male student for underage drinking and violation of an Indiana borough ordinance; one male student for underage drinking and public drunkenness; one male student for disorderly conduct; one female student for disorderly conduct and harassment; and one female student for disorderly conduct, with a referral to the IUP Office of Community Standards and Student Outreach.
IUP officers also provided three assists to Indiana Borough Police, one assist each to state police and the state Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, and two traffic stops where verbal warnings were issued. There was one case of found property, one case of alcohol in a dormitory room, two fire alarms set off at IUP’s Punxsutawney campus, and staffing for the Homecoming parade Saturday morning and the IUP-Slippery Rock football game Saturday afternoon.
Indiana Borough Police Department had 46 calls for service late Friday into Saturday and 43 calls late Saturday into Sunday.
Friday/Saturday activity included the arrests of one male non-student for possession of marijuana, public drunkenness, open container, underage drinking and disorderly conduct; one male non-student for driving under the influence, underage drinking and related traffic offenses; one female student for underage drinking; and three non-student fugitives from justice.
Saturday/Sunday activity included the arrests of one male non-student for simple assault and harassment; one male student for simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct; one male non-student arrested as a fugitive from police; and one female student charged with underage drinking, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
The summary from Pennsylvania State Police for Friday night into Saturday included three DUI arrests, two for alcohol and other drugs, one for drugs; two drug possession arrests; one arrest for a disturbance/large gathering; and one firearm violation arrest.
For Saturday into Sunday, there was one DUI arrest for drugs, five drug possession arrests, and three firearm violation arrests.
Citizens’ Ambulance had two early Saturday calls, for injuries from a fight and intoxication, and three Saturday night into Sunday, two medical, one for intoxication.
Few other problems were reported. In White Township, there was one complaint late Saturday/early Sunday for loud music on Grandview Avenue, but authorities said it was resolved quickly.