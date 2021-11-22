An inmate from Philadelphia has died at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove in White Township.
Lee Estock, SCI-Pine Grove superintendent, said inmate Christopher Tisdale, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday, during the delivery of breakfast trays.
Estock said prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived.
Prison officials said EMS arrived and advanced life support measures were continued, but Tisdale was pronounced dead at 6:59 a.m. In accordance with state policy, Estock said, state police were notified, and the official cause of death will be determined by the Indiana County coroner. Few details are available about the death, but spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield at the state police Troop A, Indiana, barracks confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.
“We do not suspect foul play and the death is not suspicious,” Greenfield said Saturday.
Tisdale was admitted to SCI Pine Grove on Nov. 2, to serve a 3- to 10-year sentence for robbery out of Philadelphia County.
The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.