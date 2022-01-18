It was called in as a structure fire at Weyandt Hall along Oakland Avenue on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
It wasn’t a structure fire — but it could have been far worse.
“A leaking steam line in Weyandt Hall (Sunday) evening tripped a fire sensor causing the alarm,” IUP Chief Marketing Officer Chris Noah said Monday afternoon. “This issue has been corrected and (there was) no report of damage.”
That fire sensor prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Indiana Fire Association, the county hazmat Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance.
IFA Assistant Chief Ron Moreau said it was a broken steam pipe, in a building that has long been used for science classes and experiments.
Moreau said there was concern raised for a room where chemicals are stored.
However, the assistant chief said, “it has its own ventilation system” and was not affected by the steam or any other problem Sunday night.
“There were zero problems in the chemical area,” Moreau said.
The steam pipe could be repaired quickly, but Moreau said IFA crews remained on the scene for “a good hour and a half” to make sure there were no other problems, amid the snowstorm still going on across western Pennsylvania.