BLAIRSVILLE — An Oil City man is free on $50,000 bond pending a May 10 hearing before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on felony counts of rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion and simple assault, and a summary count of harassment.

Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Zechariah Edward-Robert Lemke, 27, was charged following a two-month investigation into the incident that allegedly happened on Feb. 26.