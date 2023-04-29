BLAIRSVILLE — An Oil City man is free on $50,000 bond pending a May 10 hearing before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on felony counts of rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion and simple assault, and a summary count of harassment.
Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Zechariah Edward-Robert Lemke, 27, was charged following a two-month investigation into the incident that allegedly happened on Feb. 26.
“An unnamed victim informed police that she had met a man in Blairsville after conversing with him on a social media platform,” Sacco said.
An arrest warrant was obtained for the man identified as Lemke on April 21 through Bell’s office.
“On the 23rd of April,” Sacco said, “Lemke was taken into custody while driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a Pennsylvania State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Lemke’s vehicle.”
Lemke was arraigned in front of a magistrate in Somerset County and released on a $50,000 bond, then he was arraigned before Bell on Thursday, and released under the same conditions for a $50,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on May 10 at 10:15 a.m.
“I want to commend the Blairsville Police Department on a professional and thorough investigation that led to this arrest,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Friday afternoon. “I applaud the victim’s courage in coming forward to face this defendant and our team will stand by her side during this difficult time with a goal of justice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.