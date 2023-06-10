Western Pennsylvania officially has a new United States Attorney.
Eric G. Olshan was confirmed Thursday by the U.S. Senate.
Western Pennsylvania officially has a new United States Attorney.
Eric G. Olshan was confirmed Thursday by the U.S. Senate.
“From his time at the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section to his service in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, including his work as one of the lead prosecutors in the ongoing Tree of Life synagogue shooting trial, Eric Olshan has shown his steadfast commitment to integrity, fairness, and equal justice for all,” said Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton.
Olshan has been part of the team prosecuting the case of Robert Bowers, who is charged with the Oct. 27, 2018, shooting of 11 people at a building in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill section that housed three synagogues.
“Eric has served western Pennsylvania with integrity for more than five years already, and his experience both in PA and as part of the Department of Justice’s anti-corruption office have helped to protect our civil rights, public safety, and national security,” said Sen. John Fetterman, D-Braddock.
Olshan has been an Assistant United States Attorney in Pittsburgh since 2017.
He has served most recently as chief of the Economic/Cyber/National Security Crimes Section there.
From 2007 to 2017, Olshan served in the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
Olshan received his Juris Doctor degree in 2006 from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and his bachelor’s degree in 2003 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
