A Home man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on South Sixth Street (state Route 954) near Snyder Road, along the Center-Brush Valley township line.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Andrew David Johnston, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. While the cause of death was “pending” Thursday night, the coroner ruled the manner was accidental.