A Home man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on South Sixth Street (state Route 954) near Snyder Road, along the Center-Brush Valley township line.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Andrew David Johnston, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. While the cause of death was “pending” Thursday night, the coroner ruled the manner was accidental.
According to details as released by the coroner and state police at Troop A, Indiana, Johnston was traveling north on Route 954 just east of Snyder Road in his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction crossed the centerline, colliding head-on at the front driver side of both vehicles.
Overman said Johnston was entrapped in the driver seat and had to extricated by firefighters. The coroner also said Johnston was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Route 954 in the area of the crash was very hazardous and slick, as icy rain passed through the region Thursday morning. State police said the driver of the Toyota truck, a 17-year-old male from Bolivar, Westmoreland County, was attempting to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway.
In the coroner’s report it was stated the operator of the Toyota lost control due to the slick road surface. His name was not released, but troopers said he suffered what was suspected to be a minor injury.
A passenger in Johnston’s truck, William J. Montgomery, 22, of Indiana, also was believed to suffer a minor injury. Both he and the Toyota truck driver were taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Homer City and Brush Valley volunteer firefighters were dispatched to the scene along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Troop A, Indiana.
Indiana Fire Association also was called in to provide traffic control along South Sixth Street, as Route 954 is known from Philadelphia Street in Indiana southward toward its juncture with state Route 56.
IFA said its volunteers were stationed at Lucerne Road and South Sixth Street which was closed between Lucerne Road and Route 56, some 2½ miles away.
Black Lick and Armagh & East Wheatfield volunteer firefighters also were dispatched to standby for Homer City and Brush Valley firefighters, respectively.