One man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond while charges are pending against a second man in connection with thefts reported Wednesday afternoon at addresses along Miller Avenue in White Township.
At approximately 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, members of the State Police Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit were dispatched to investigate the thefts of a sledgehammer and a mailbox.
Troop A spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said troopers encountered two adult male suspects who were traveling in a vehicle. He said troopers then initiated contact with the suspects in the Dollar General parking lot at 421 N. Fourth St. in Indiana Borough.
During this encounter, Greenfield said, Steven Allen Bushaw Jr., 38, of Indiana, was found to have an active warrant out of Armstrong County,
According to Armstrong County court records, Bushaw pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges of resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, and was ordered to pay a fine and costs. A docket on the state courts website said Bushaw still owes $1,105 and had not made a payment since 2020.
Greenfield said Bushaw fled from state troopers and Indiana Borough Police officers assisting in the pursuit, during which he resisted arrest and was apprehended near the Dollar General store.
State police said Bushaw was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, and evading arrest or detention on foot, as well as summary counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Troopers said a 52-year-old Indiana man, who was not identified, was found to be operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance.
Greenfield said the second man also was taken into custody and later released, pending further investigation.
Bushaw was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 11 at 9:45 a.m.
As a result of further investigative efforts, Greenfield said, the stolen property was recovered and returned to the victims.
