NICKTOWN — One man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound and another is in custody following what state police at Troop A, Ebensburg, termed an altercation late Monday morning at a residence along Priesser Road, about four miles south of Nicktown in Barr Township, Cambria County.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the man who was shot was flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment of what investigators described as life-threatening injuries, while the alleged gunman was taken into custody.
Greenfield said members of the Troop A, Ebensburg Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units were dispatched at approximately 11:23 a.m. Monday.
They went to a home less than a mile from Duman Lake County Park, not far from the line between Barr Township and Pine Township, Indiana County.
Greenfield said those units are working in consultation with the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from members of the Troop A Forensic Services Unit and the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit.
The state police spokesman said troopers are continuing to investigate and there is no danger to the public.
He added that additional information will be released as appropriate.