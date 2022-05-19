Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco has sentenced James E. Emerson, 51, to pay fines and costs and serve time in Indiana County Jail on misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance in a 2020 case out of East Wheatfield Township.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, whose officers apprehended Emerson, at one time had him on its monthly Five Most Wanted list for Indiana County fugitives.
Emerson, whose address in magisterial court papers was listed as Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County, and whose address was listed by county court officials as New Kensington, was committed to nine months to two years less a day on the possession count and a concurrent term of three to six months for the DUI count.
In both cases, Emerson then was paroled forthwith.