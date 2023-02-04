Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook announced today the approval of grant awards totaling more than $31 million to 2,336 applicants who sought funding for the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.
Included were multiple fire and first responder units in Indiana and neighboring counties.
“Our office is pleased to see the level of interest in the FCEMS grant program increase year over year,” Cook said. “This state support is much needed for our responders, and the communities they work tirelessly to protect.”
All fire companies, emergency medical service, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program.
Eligible projects in accordance with the 2022-23 FCEMSGP include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and recruitment and retention efforts. Additionally, fire companies were permitted to apply for constructions savings accounts for the purposes of new facility construction.
However, Cook’s office said, due to the popularity of the program this year, not all applications were fully funded, and final awards were determined on a prorated basis.
A complete list of grant awardees is available on the www.osfc.pa.gov website.