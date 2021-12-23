The flu probably never went away, but it is back with numbers not seen in a couple years — so many so that the Pennsylvania Department of Health again is giving county-by-county results.
Through Dec. 18, there were 48 Type A and 18 Type B cases of the flu recorded in Indiana County. Last year, a DOH spokeswoman said there were so few cases that patient confidentiality prevented disclosing any county figures.
Type A flu viruses can spread from animals to humans. Type B flu viruses typically spread only from human to human.
Statewide through Dec. 18, there were 11,840 Type A cases reported, 1,102 Type B, and eight Type U — that is, cases that cannot be distinguished between Type A or Type B, or which could be other than those types.
DOH said such counts are limited to cases determined by a positive laboratory test for flu, and most people with influenza do not go to the doctor or are not tested or reported.
In neighboring counties, through Dec. 18, Armstrong recorded 28 Type A and 15 Type B cases; Cambria recorded 52 Type A cases, 16 Type B cases and one Type U case; Clearfield recorded 131 Type A and three Type B cases; Jefferson recorded 62 Type A and 10 Type B cases; and Westmoreland recorded 224 Type A and 70 Type B cases.
On its website, Indiana Regional Medical Center noted that safety measures taken last year to fight COVID-19 may also have contributed to a very mild flu season, “but now that people are meeting up again, sometimes unmasked,” IRMC believes it vital to get the flu shot.
IRMC officials quote the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as recommending flu shots for almost everyone 6 months and older, with emphasis on those at high risk of getting very sick, including people 65 and older; people with certain chronic conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease; pregnant women; young children, especially those younger than 2; people from racial and ethnic minority groups; and people with disabilities, especially those that affect muscle or lung function or that make it difficult to cough or swallow.