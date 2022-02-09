BLAIRSVILLE — Police said a man and woman are at large after a theft and incident of criminal mischief late last month at the Blue Diamond along East Market Street in Blairsville.
According to a report issued Tuesday by Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco, the Pennsylvania Skill Machines located there were broken into and $1,400 in cash was missing.
Sacco said there was $500 in damage done to the machines, during an incident between 11:55 p.m. Jan. 26 and 1:14 a.m. Jan. 27.
After Blairsville Borough Police Department officers were called to the business on Jan. 29, they were able to identify two individuals seen on the Blue Diamond’s security camera breaking into the machines.
Sacco said that led to charges filed at Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.’s office and arrest warrants issued for Clifford Camut, 29, of Bolivar, and Brittany Arcurio, 35, of Robinson.
According to court papers, Camut was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and possession of an instrument of crime, while Arcurio was charged with misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to receive stolen property and possession of an instrument of crime.
Both were charged with criminal mischief involving damage to property and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
Sacco is asking the public, if they know the whereabouts of Camut and Arcurio, to call Blairsville Borough Police at (724) 459-7555.