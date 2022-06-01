State police at Troop A, Indiana, said they need the public’s help with identifying two suspects in an attempted theft from an automated teller machine from a First Summit Bank branch along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said two unknown suspects arrived at the bank at 1825 Oakland Ave. on Friday at approximately 12:06 a.m.
State police said one suspect acted as a lookout as the other used a crowbar and attempted to open the ATM in the drive-thru lane of the bank.
The pair was unsuccessful and no money was reported missing, but the bank is still determining the damage to the machine.
Greenfield said the suspects are believed to be males in their late teens or early 20s and were captured on video surveillance wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks.
Anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspects is encouraged to contact Trooper Scott Genser at (724) 357-1960.