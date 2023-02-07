PUNXSUTAWNEY — With less than a week to go before a hearing regarding his possible dismissal, Paul Alan Hetrick has resigned, effective today, as a co-principal of Punxsutawney Area High School.

“I cannot allow my personal struggles to continue distracting from the important work of the district in educating the future of our community,” Hetrick, 45, of Punxsutawney, said in a brief statement issued through his attorney Steven E. Winslow of the Pittsburgh law firm of Jubelirer, Pass & Intrieri PC.

