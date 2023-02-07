PUNXSUTAWNEY — With less than a week to go before a hearing regarding his possible dismissal, Paul Alan Hetrick has resigned, effective today, as a co-principal of Punxsutawney Area High School.
“I cannot allow my personal struggles to continue distracting from the important work of the district in educating the future of our community,” Hetrick, 45, of Punxsutawney, said in a brief statement issued through his attorney Steven E. Winslow of the Pittsburgh law firm of Jubelirer, Pass & Intrieri PC.
The resignation could be accepted by the Punxsutawney Area school board as early as its scheduled meeting tonight at 6 p.m., though Hetrick’s decision is not specifically mentioned on the agenda posted on the district’s website.
“The past six months have been extremely difficult for me as I am heartbroken that I am getting divorced from my wife,” Hetrick said. “I have had a difficult time coping with the new reality and have acted inconsistent with my values and the reputation I have worked hard to build as an educator for more than 20 years.”
Those inconsistencies were summed up by district officials in a “statement of charges” that was revised late last month — or as Punxsutawney Area School Board President Matt Kengersky put it in a statement late last month, “subsequent to the Jan. 6, 2023, board meeting, where the initial Statement of Charges was approved, a final decision was issued with respect to Title IX Sexual Harassment allegations made against Mr. Hetrick.”
Those allegations involved comments reputedly made to and about “subordinate female” district employees.
As stated through the district’s solicitor, Kengersky stressed that the Jan. 24 decision was not a vote to dismiss Hetrick, but to begin the dismissal process as directed in the state’s Public School Code, which would have resulted in a hearing on Feb. 13.
Previous charges against Hetrick involved driving under the influence and a Protection From Abuse Order his wife sought against him. The board’s original action was the culmination of a series of incidents dating to Sept. 9.
On or about that date, according to Jefferson County Common Pleas Court records, state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, charged him with two misdemeanor DUI counts as well as several summary traffic offenses.
Hetrick waived a hearing on those charges before Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Miserock on Nov. 15, then two days later applied for, and was admitted to, the Jefferson County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition program.
“I am sorry for the embarrassment I have caused my family, my colleagues, my students, and the community,” Hetrick said. “I am committed to getting help so I can be the kind of father my three boys deserve. I will work hard to regain your trust as a member of the community.”
Hetrick concluded his statement by asking to “please respect my family’s privacy during this difficult time.”