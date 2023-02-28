State police at Troop A, Indiana, charged David Dilts Jr., 39, of Penn Run, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and other related offenses after he rear-ended a marked state police patrol unit and spat in a trooper’s face and eyes at approximately 11:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, along Airport Road, Cherryhill Township, police reported.
Police charged Dilts with a felony count of aggravated assault; misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and simple assault; and several summary vehicle code violations.
Dilts was traveling east along Airport Road in his 1997 Ford F-150 when he drove into the rear end of a marked state trooper patrol unit, causing moderate impact damage to the patrol unit and disabling damage to the F-150, police claim.
Police claim Dilts then exited his vehicle and approached the patrol unit in an aggressive manner. Police said Dilts was verbally aggressive, “postured toward the trooper” and failed to follow the trooper’s commands. The trooper subsequently took Dilts into custody.
Police said the trooper suspected Dilts was under the influence of a controlled substance and was observed to have a white, powder-like substance around his nostril. While another trooper attempted to administer field sobriety tests, Dilts, who was in handcuffs, became “extremely aggressive” and refused to follow commands, police said. Dilts then spat “a quantity of snuff chewing tobacco” into the face of the trooper trying to administer the field sobriety tests, police said.
While on-scene, troopers learned Dilts was involved in a hit-and-run minutes prior in which he rear-ended a 2017 GMC Sierra in White Township on an on-ramp to Route 286, police said. For the hit-and-run incident, police charged Dilts with a misdemeanor count of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and five summary vehicle code violations.
Dilts was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood test and was later lodged in Indiana County Jail to await arraignment. Blood test results are still pending, according to police.
Dilts was arraigned Friday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch and was remanded to Indiana County Jail. Bail was denied.
Dilts’ preliminary hearing before Welch is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 13.