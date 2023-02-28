State-Police (2).jpg

State police at Troop A, Indiana, charged David Dilts Jr., 39, of Penn Run, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and other related offenses after he rear-ended a marked state police patrol unit and spat in a trooper’s face and eyes at approximately 11:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, along Airport Road, Cherryhill Township, police reported.

Police charged Dilts with a felony count of aggravated assault; misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and simple assault; and several summary vehicle code violations.

