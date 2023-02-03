The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking public input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through an online survey at the www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety website.
“In 2021, 1,230 people died on Pennsylvania roadways,” said acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Many of these deaths could have been prevented simply by buckling up, slowing down, paying attention and driving sober. The results from this survey help us better understand the public’s attitude on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our efforts to reduce crashes and fatalities.”