The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in White Township-based District 10 reminds motorists to drive responsibly on area roadways ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl weekend.

The Super Bowl is one of America’s most popular national sporting events. Millions of people gather with friends and family to socialize and watch the game. This is also one of Pennsylvania’s most dangerous days on the road due to drunk driving.

