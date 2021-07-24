No injuries were reported to human occupants chased from a house fire Friday morning along South 11th Street in Indiana Borough, but a pet chinchilla had to be revived at the scene.
According to an Indiana Fire Association posting on Facebook, its West Station 106 ladder truck was the first apparatus to arrive, bringing a crew of five and a 500-gallon tank of water.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said IFA, Indiana Borough Police Department and CItizens’ Ambulance Service were dispatched at 6:58 a.m.
IFA said Station 100 Captain 3 Matt Byerly responded as the officer in charge for the day and was in command, though First Assistant Fire Chief Ron Moreau and Third Assistant Fire Chief David Smith also responded to the scene.
When truck 106 arrived, IFA posted, a quick decision was made to perform an aggressive attack and have a second in truck lay a supply line from the hydrant.
The fire department said Lt. 4 Philip Burns and Firefighter Joe Ott came off the truck masked and on air and advanced a hose in through the front door and had the fire knocked down within minutes.
Meanwhile, Engine 108 from IFA’s Central Station driven by Firefighter Mike Clawson would arrive on scene and firefighter Shaun Teacher and Rescue Lt. Craig Levine begin to set up a connection to the hydrant.
However, it was decided it was not needed as the fire was extinguished.
Then, the fire department said, a side door to the kitchen area was forced open and crews began to overhaul and vent the structure.
IFA said Junior Firefighters Emily Teacher, Camden Dean, Cameron Bender, and Gage Thompson set battery powered exhaust fans in the door ways to vent the smoke from the structure.
Amid all this, while IFA crew members talked to occupants of the house it was discovered that the family had a pet chinchilla in the house.
IFA posted that Burns returned into the structure and brought the chinchilla outside.
IFA said Engine 108 carries a set of oxygen masks designed for pets. This was used to supply high flow oxygen to the very lethargic chinchilla for about 10 minutes.
“At this time the chinchilla became much more active and seemed to be doing much better,” IFA posted on Facebook.
“It was secured in its toy ball and handed back over to the occupants.”
After all that, the Indiana firefighters posted, crews completed clean up and repacking of hose and returned into service, capping what the association said was its 344th call of 2021.