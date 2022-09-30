Two cases involving Protection From Abuse orders were considered Thursday in non-jury trials before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
In one, Warren D. Hubbard, 55, of Rossiter, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of indirect criminal contempt and was sentenced by Clark to 20 days to six months in Indiana County Jail.
Hubbard then was paroled forthwith.
According to state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, Hubbard was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of violating a Protection From Abuse order, as well as reckless burning/exploding of property, terroristic threats and criminal mischief/property damage after he vandalized a 2004 Jeep parked along Church Road in Canoe Township.
Clark also assessed Hubbard a fine and court costs.
Also in Indiana County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Clark heard a guilty plea from James L. Eiselman, 59, of Indiana, in another case of indirect criminal contempt, this one out of the Creekside area in Armstrong Township.
Clark placed Eiselman on probation for six months and assessed him costs and a fine.