James Edwards, 52, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday for violating federal narcotics and money laundering laws, according to a press release by United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
Edwards pleaded guilty for his actions between July 2018 and May 2020 conspiring and possessing with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, 500 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, 28 grams of a substance using a cocaine base, 40 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and a quantity of heroin, according to the press release.
Edwards also pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering in the Western District of Pennsylvania and to distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, according to the press release.
Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson scheduled Edwards’ sentencing for Aug. 25. Under federal law, he faces a maximum sentence of no less than 10 years in prison up to life and/or a $10 million fine. But the actual sentence imposed would be based on the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal activity, according to Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
Edwards’ guilty plea was in connection to a series of significant prosecutions involving drug trafficking organizations operating across the Commonwealth. Edwards was among 19 individuals indicted in June 2020 for his involvement in a large-scale drug trafficking operation between Philadelphia and Indiana County, according to Scott Brady, Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
According to a June 16, 2020, announcement by Brady, 12 of the 19 individuals indicted were from Indiana County, and seven were from Philadelphia area.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting Edwards as the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation, according to Wednesday’s press release.
The OCDETF that led Edwards’ prosecution was headed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, and the task force comprised members from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms; Pennsylvania State Police; and Indiana Borough Police.
OCDETF investigations aim to identify, disrupt and dismantle high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations throughout the U.S, the press release said.