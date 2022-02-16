JOHNSTOWN – A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by four years’ supervised release on his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin in a trafficking effort linking Philadelphia with Indiana County.
Western Pennsylvania United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Christofer Waters, 27, who admitted responsibility for distributing a total of 142 grams of fentanyl and 23 grams of heroin on 23 occasions between July 2018 and May 2019.
On June 15, 2020, Chung’s predecessor, Scott Brady, announced charges against Waters and six others arrested the month before on charges of running an organization distributing crack cocaine and methamphetamine in Indiana County.
“Methamphetamine. Heroin. Fentanyl. Crack cocaine. This group sold it all, but now they are in jail and out of business,” Brady said. “Effective operations like this require strong partnerships across federal, state and local levels.”
That included what Brady termed “the solid working relationship we have built with Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi.”
According to information presented to the court, Waters was a co-leader of a drug-trafficking organization that operated between Philadelphia and Indiana County from July 2018 to May 2020.
In prosecuting the case in the U.S. District Court in Johnstown, Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. credited Indiana Borough Police Department as well as others involved in an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force headed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency.
It also is comprised of members drawn from IBPD as well as the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the Pennsylvania State Police.
The OCDETF program was established in 1982 to support comprehensive investigations and prosecutions of major drug trafficking and money-laundering organizations.
Chung’s office describes the program as the keystone of the drug reduction strategy of the U.S. Department of Justice.