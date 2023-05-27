Blairsville Borough Police says the department has received several complaints concerning suspicious phone calls.
The caller, who would call from a phone number within the police department, would have a “foreign accent” and identifies themselves as a Blairsville police officer claiming they have a warrant out for the recipient’s arrest. The recipient would be faced with two choices: pay a fine or go to the police station to turn themselves in.
