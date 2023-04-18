The FBI field office in Pittsburgh is cautioning western Pennsylvania residents about a telephone spoofing campaign where the caller portrays themselves as a special agent and the phone number is showing as FBI Pittsburgh.
In recent cases, according to a spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh office, the victim, who the caller addresses by name, is told their identity has been “compromised” and used to open fraudulent bank accounts that had been used to send suspicious money transfers overseas.
Allegedly, because these transfers appeared to be coming from the victim, callers were told they would be prosecuted by the FBI.
The person calling the victim says he or she must prove their identity by purchasing money cards with all the funds in their bank account. They are then told to read the card numbers to the suspect over the phone and text him photos of the cards, the receipt and the victim’s face.
“Victims are told there will be a face-to-face meeting set up to verify identity and return their funds, but that meeting never takes place,” said Catherine Coennen, public affairs specialist in the Pittsburgh office. “To date, FBI Pittsburgh has seen several instances of these scams with losses between $1,000 to $6,000, and the victims have been located in other parts of the country.”
Coennen provided a list of suspicious activity for which one should be aware:
• Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has fines for outstanding warrants.
• Calls from local law enforcement stating the court is holding the individual in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty.
• Requests for monetary gift cards (Visa/Green Dot etc.) bank deposits, and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time.
• Requests for videos or pictures of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time.
“Please remember, law enforcement will never call you if you have an arrest warrant, nor will they ask you to send money or gift cards to clear a warrant,” Coennen said. “Lastly, they will never ask you to send pictures or videos of yourself for any reason.”
The FBI is reminding the public to be vigilant and never share personal identifying information with a caller for which one has not initiated contact or have not verified as a legitimate business or organization.
She said one can report a call or message from someone portraying to be law enforcement or the FBI to the FBI at (800) 225-5324 or online at tips.fbi.gov with as much caller information as possible.