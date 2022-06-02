Troopers from state police Troop A, Indiana, are seeking assistance from the public with identifying a suspect who passed several counterfeit U.S. $100 bills at the Dollar General in the Indiana West Plaza, 2440 Philadelphia St., White Township.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said an unknown female passed three counterfeit bills during two separate transactions at the store.
During the first transaction, the suspect obtained a $25 Starbucks gift card and received $75 in change.
During the second transaction, the suspect requested that a Vanilla Visa prepaid gift card in her possession be loaded with $200 and presented two additional U.S. $100 bills.
Following these transactions, Greenfield said, the suspect departed the store.
The state police spokesman said all three U.S. $100 bills were determined to be counterfeit after they were deposited at a bank.
Upon a review of video surveillance, Greenfield said, the suspect is believed to be in her mid-20s.
He said the woman was observed wearing black shoes and sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt that displayed the letters “B” and “W” across the chest.
He asked anyone with information to contact Trooper Scott Genser at (724) 357-1960.