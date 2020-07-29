Pickup through fence

The driver of this pickup truck is facing charges after his vehicle crashed through the fence at Ben Franklin Elementary School late Tuesday afternoon. State police said a 33-year-old Marion Center man fell out of the truck as it was in motion shortly before 5:30 p.m. as he was attempting a right turn off Ben Franklin Road South onto West Pike. Troopers said the truck continued in motion and went through the fence. State police said the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana, and a small amount of marijuana was seized from the vehicle. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to provide assistance and traffic control.

 Kylee Surike / Indiana Gazette

