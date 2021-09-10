An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on corrections officers, who were splashed by a scalding-hot liquid as they sought to remove items the inmate was not allowed to possess in his cell.
David Henry, 57, entered that plea to two second-degree felonies Tuesday prior to what would have been a jury trial before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, for the incident reported by state police on Aug. 11, 2020, at the prison in White Township.
“The defendant threw scalding hot liquid at the Corrections Officers, causing minor burns on one of them,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said.
“The defendant was ultimately removed from his cell.”
Bianco instead scheduled sentencing for Nov. 22.
“My office will always stand with the men and women who clock in their hours at our county jail and the state prison,” Manzi said. “We ask them to provide supervision, treatment and education to the inmates. Unfortunately, there are inmates like this defendant who would rather assault the officers than accept their help.”
The district attorney said corrections officers deserve to go home every night unharmed by the inmates they supervise.
He pledged that, if such an assault happens again, the county again will prosecute the offenders.