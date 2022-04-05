A Pine Township woman was sentenced Monday to six to 12 months in Indiana County Jail on charges stemming from an investigation of alleged drug activity by her and her son.
Before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, Theresa M. McCloskey, 54, listed as having a Homer City area address, plead guilty to a drug possession charge stemming from a 2021 case, and to possession of drug paraphernalia as well as driving with a suspended license in a 2020 case.
Bianco also assessed fines and costs in the cases and revoked McCloskey’s probation in a 2016 case involving possession of red phosphorus, a substance used to make matches but also an ingredient in methamphetamine.
He sentenced McCloskey to a concurrent six-to 12-month jail term, then ordered her paroled forthwith and placed on probation for three years, concurrent to her parole.
Her son, Steven McCloskey, 25, who lived near his mother in Pine Township, was jailed in April 2021 on drug and weapons charges after Indiana County probation officers found supplies of marijuana and methamphetamine as well as a Springfield XD 9-mm pistol during a routine probation check.
Investigators found the gun had been stolen in October 2020 from a garage along Ridge Road in Buffington Township.
The younger McCloskey remains in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond, awaiting a criminal call appearance at 8:30 a.m. June 3 before Bianco.