State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an Ohio man who fled from a traffic stop was taken into custody Thursday following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique or PIT maneuver conducted near the Indiana County Jail.
Troopers said the suspect, a 34-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, is in state police custody and there is no danger to the public.
At approximately 11:25 a.m. Thursday, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, a member of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit initiated a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo along state Route 286 near Stonebraker Road in White Township, as the driver was known to be wanted out of Ohio.
During the course of the traffic stop, Greenfield said, the suspect, whose name was not released, provided the trooper with his Ohio driver’s license and was advised of the outstanding arrest warrant.
The trooper then returned to his patrol unit to inquire about extradition — and the suspect fled in the vehicle traveling east along Route 286, state police said.
A pursuit was initiated that continued along Route 286 and reached speeds of up to 80 mph.
State police said it also traversed Allen Bridge, Airport and Hood School roads, with the suspect passing multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed in the opposite lane of travel, nearly striking other vehicles in the process.
After turning right onto Hood School Road, Greenfield said, the suspect proceeded along Hood School Road and then turned left into the entrance of the Indiana County Jail, 665 Hood School Road. At that time, the pursuing trooper executed a PIT Maneuver within the lower portion of the driveway of the Indiana County Jail, which successfully ended the pursuit at approximately 11:36 a.m.
The suspect was then ordered out of the vehicle and was immediately taken into custody without further incident. Upon being taken into custody, the suspect was believed to be under the influence of marijuana.
Greenfield said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.