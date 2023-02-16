A Pittsburgh man has had the latest in a series of dates before Indiana County Common Pleas Court, on charges in two cases from 2022.

Before Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco on Wednesday, Zachary H. Afshar, 33, of the city’s Squirrel Hill section, was placed on six months’ probation and assessed a fine and costs for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Tags