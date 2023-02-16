A Pittsburgh man has had the latest in a series of dates before Indiana County Common Pleas Court, on charges in two cases from 2022.
Before Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco on Wednesday, Zachary H. Afshar, 33, of the city’s Squirrel Hill section, was placed on six months’ probation and assessed a fine and costs for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
On June 23 at around 11 p.m., Indiana Borough Police conducted a vehicle stop along the 500 block of South Sixth Street for a traffic violation and said officers found Afshar under the influence of a controlled substance to a degree that he was unsafe to drive.
On Oct. 24 at 2:31 p.m., Afshar was arrested by Indiana Borough Police for a separate incident after a reported break-in along the 400 block of Water Street.
Police said a criminal complaint filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office charged Afshar with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.
On Feb. 3, Afshar pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Sentencing is scheduled in that case before Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark on April 13.