Late last week, Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton and Kiskiminetas Township Police Chief Lee Bartolicious announced the filing of charges against Michael Arnold Flynn, 32, of Pittsburgh, with regard to a motor vehicle accident that occurred on July 3, 2022, that claimed the lives of an Indiana-area couple.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring, Flynn was operating a blue Honda CRV when he failed to stop at a properly posted stop sign at the intersection of Balsinger Road and state Route 56, near Kistaco Farm Market.
As a result, the front of Flynn’s Honda struck the left side of a Harley Davidson which was driven by Anthony Stasko, 58, of Indiana, with his wife Kimberly, 64, as passenger.
According to Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers, Mr. Stasko died at the scene as a result of his injuries sustained in the accident, while Mrs. Stasko died July 28, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh as a result of the injuries she sustained.
Bartolicious filed the charges on Thursday after consultation with the district attorney’s office. They include two counts of homicide of vehicle (felony of the third degree); two counts of failure to render aid (felony of the second degree); two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle (felony of the third degree); and one counts of failing to stop at a properly posted stop sign (a summary offense).
Flynn was arraigned Friday before Andring, who placed the Pittsburgh motorist in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5 at noon.
In response to the filing of charges, District Attorney Charlton stated:
“These types of investigation are very lengthy in nature. The nature of this case and the severity of the circumstances, including the tragic loss of life, demanded a full and complete investigation. It was necessary for the Pennsylvania State Police to investigate and conduct an accident reconstruction and issue a thorough report, which was necessary prior to filing any decisions with regard to charges in this case. Such reports take a great amount of effort, and I thank the state police for the thoroughness of their investigation. There were many factors that went into the decision of what charges to file, all of which will be presented during the course of the prosecution of this case.”
Both Charlton and Bartolicious expressed sympathy for the Stasko family.
“We recognize that the lengthy process has been difficult on the Stasko family who suffered a tragic loss and want to express our deepest sympathies to them for the loss of their loved ones.”
Court records show Flynn is being represented by Pittsburgh attorney Christopher Philip Thomas.
A.J. Panian is the managing editor of the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of the Indiana Gazette.
