Late last week, Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton and Kiskiminetas Township Police Chief Lee Bartolicious announced the filing of charges against Michael Arnold Flynn, 32, of Pittsburgh, with regard to a motor vehicle accident that occurred on July 3, 2022, that claimed the lives of an Indiana-area couple.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring, Flynn was operating a blue Honda CRV when he failed to stop at a properly posted stop sign at the intersection of Balsinger Road and state Route 56, near Kistaco Farm Market.